MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis police say a woman was arrested for giving them a false ID and faked a seizure in the back of a squad car to avoid going to jail.

They said Stacy Ann Marie Williams was pulled over at East Raines and Auburn Road last week for an expired drive-out tag.

They said Williams gave them two different names before telling them her real name was Stacy Williams. As it turns out, Williams had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Officers said when they took Williams into custody and placed her in the back of a squad, she appeared to have a seizure.

They said the seizure stopped when they began to ask Williams if she wanted to sign a form to release her vehicle to a friend.

An ambulance was called to the scene, but paramedics said they saw no sign of a seizure.

Police said Williams did not have a driver’s license or proof of insurance.

She is charged with criminal impersonation and driving without a license, insurance, and violation of the vehicle registration law.