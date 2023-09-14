MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a woman who they say allegedly stole $1,000 worth of groceries from Superlo Foods in Hickory Hill.

On July 1, around 9:55 a.m., officers say they responded to Superlo Foods on Winchester Road regarding a shoplifting call. The business owner stated a woman came into the store, put $1,000 worth of grocery items in her basket, and left without paying.

Police say the female suspect was wearing a white tank top, grey short tights, Champion flip flops, and has short hair.

(Courtesy of Memphis Police Department)

(Courtesy of Memphis Police Department)

(Courtesy of Memphis Police Department)

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.