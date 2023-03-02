MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly got drunk and wrecked while kids were in the car.

On Tuesday, officers responded to an accident on South Second Street in Downtown Memphis. Upon arrival, officers were told that Lashawaki Delaney had been in a wreck and was suspected of being drunk.

While speaking with Delaney, MPD found that she had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. Officers saw kids in the car and asked if she had someone to come take care of them.

According to reports, Delaney began arguing with the police. She then told them that the children’s father would come to get them.

When asked how her car got in the middle of the road, Delaney said she did not know and claimed that she didn’t do anything. Eventually, she admitted to officers that she had a couple of strawberry Hennessey drinks.

Police gave Delaney multiple sobriety tests, and she failed them.

Delaney was charged with Reckless Driving, Driving while License Suspended and two counts of DUI-Child Endangerment. She is set to appear in court Thursday morning.