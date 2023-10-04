MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was able to deposit a nearly $40,000 check into her bank account and withdraw most of the money before her bank realized it was no good.

Investigators said Keisha Hailey deposited the $39,667 check from J. Strickland & Co. into her Navy Federal Credit Union account via a mobile app and waited seven days before making the first withdrawal.

According to the affidavit, on June 27, Hailey made four trips to the Millington branch of NCFU and withdrew $21,900. Police said she also made several other withdrawals from Cash App and other non-NFCU ATMs, leaving the bank with just $5.59.

Keisha Hailey (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

It does not appear that any of the money was recovered.

Hailey was charged with forgery and theft. She is scheduled to go before a judge on Thursday.