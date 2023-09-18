MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is accused of depositing a fraudulent U.S. Treasury check for more than $220,000 into her bank account and trying to spend most of it.

Aliscia Jackson, 24, is charged with theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and forgery of $60,000 to $250,000.

Aliscia Jackson (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

A fraud investigator for Orion Federal Credit Union said Jackson deposited the fake check made out to her for $220,564.53 on May 30, and the check was put on hold for two days. Police said during that time, Jackson was able to take $219,150 out of her account.

According to the affidavit, Jackson visited two Orion branches and had four $50,000 cashier’s checks made out to three people, made 19 cash app transactions totaling $9,650, and withdrew $9,500.

On June 6, the U.S. Treasury check was returned unpaid for being altered or fictitious.

Police said Orion was able to stop payment on three of the cashier’s checks but lost a total of $68,219.23.