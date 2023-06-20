MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for two men they say carjacked a woman along Riverside Drive in downtown Memphis early Saturday morning.

The victim said she was sitting inside her Toyota Camry at Riverside and Court when two young men approached her and asked for a lighter.

She said one of the suspects pulled a black handgun from his waistband, pointed it at her, and told her to get out of her vehicle. She said the second suspect was brandishing a black AK-47-style weapon.

Both men fled north on Riverside Drive in the victim’s vehicle.

Monday night, officers responded to a robbery at the BP gas station on Macon Road. The victim told officers that a man approached him in the parking lot, pointed a gun at him, and took money from his pockets.

Police say the suspect was driving the same Camry that was stolen on Riverside Drive. The vehicle was later recovered.

Memphis Police released photos and surveillance video of one of the suspects Tuesday night.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

If you recognize him, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH