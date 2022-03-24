MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the people responsible for assaulting and carjacking a woman in the University area.

Police say the carjacking happened March 20 at Patterson Street and Midland Avenue, near the University of Memphis campus. The victim reportedly told police four men armed with guns demanded her vehicle as she got out of it.

Memphis Police say one of the suspects hit the woman with a gun. The suspects then took off in the victim’s 2010 Toyota Camry. Memphis Police later found the victim’s car.

Thursday afternoon, Memphis Police released a picture of three men who are possibly involved with the carjacking.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.