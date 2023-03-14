MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is charged with aggravated assault after Memphis Police say she beat her boyfriend over the head with a hammer.

According to reports, on March 8, the victim told officers he got in an altercation with his girlfriend, Michelle Baptist. While at her house, the victim says he started packing his things to leave when Baptist became angry.

Baptist allegedly grabbed a hammer and swung it at her boyfriend’s head, striking him twice. The victim ran out of the house and drove to Baptist East for medical treatment.

MPD says the victim had a bloody cut and a large knot on his head. He had to get stitches and claimed he was in a moderate amount of pain.

Michelle Baptist was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault. She is set to appear in court Tuesday morning.