MEMPHIS, Tenn. – One man is dead after a shooting that took place in Whitehaven Saturday evening.

According to Memphis Police, around 6:55 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Haven Court.

A female juvenile was shot and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The male was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say preliminary findings indicate the man shot the female and then shot himself.

This is still an ongoing investigation.