MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Walgreens employee is being charged after a pharmaceutical courier was carjacked, according to Memphis Police.

On April 11, officers responded to a carjacking at St. Francis Hospital in East Memphis. The victim was an employee of Hackbarth Delivery Services and was delivering drugs to the pharmacy. The suspect, Ladarious Shumpert, was taken into custody.

Shumpert told MPD he planned the robbery with Torshanaey Smith, an employee at the Walgreens on Covington Pike and Stage Road. The plan was made through text messaging.

According to reports, investigators issued a search warrant for Shumpert’s phone. The text thread showed Smith sending Shumpert pictures of the drugs in totes. The couriers were delivering those drugs.

Shumpert was supposed to commit the crime on April 10. However, he overslept. He texted Smith and told her he would be there the next day, police say. On April 11, he used a stolen Dodge Challenger to carjack the courier.

Smith was arrested and admitted to MPD that she gave Shumpert information about the courier so that he could rob them.

During the arrest, Smith reset her phone, deleting the text message thread.

Torshanaey Smith is being charged with Conspiracy to a Carjacking and Tampering with Fabricating Evidence. She is set to appear in court Wednesday morning.