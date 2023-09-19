MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are urging those on the Island Queen Riverboat Cruise on Saturday, September 9, to check their cell phones for any pictures or videos of Tamia Taylor as the search for the missing mother continues.

Police say Taylor got onboard a Memphis Riverboat Booze Cruise on September 9, but when it returned no one knew where she was.

Taylor was celebrating her 21st birthday with friends on the boat when it departed the dock at 11:30 p.m. A video taken of Tamia shows the party happening onboard the Island Queen Riverboat Cruise, the last time Tamia Taylor was seen.

According to the police report, Taylor’s mother reported her missing at 5 a.m. Sunday morning. She said Taylor sent her a text at 9:30 p.m. Saturday that she made it to Memphis and another at 11:39 p.m., saying she was on the boat.

Memphis Riverboat Cruises says it reviewed video on social media and believes Taylor made it back to the harbor.

If you do find some photos or videos, MPD wants to hear from you. They are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.