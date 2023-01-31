MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department says their inclement weather crash policy is now in effect as another ice storm moves through the Mid-South.

MPD is advising drivers involved in vehicle accidents to do the following:

* Drivers should exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance information, and tag numbers of the vehicles involved

* Take photos of the damage and tag number of vehicles involved

* Both drivers should call the nearest Memphis Police Station or the Memphis Police Traffic Office to report the accident within five working days

* An officer of PST will complete a Crash Report or an “Non-Investigated Crash Report” (NIR)

In December 2022, MPD said they responded to 147 crashes in 12 hours after a winter storm moved through the area.