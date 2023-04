MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Whitehaven Tuesday.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 4600 block of Mill Port Cove at 11:40 p.m.

Both victims were taken to Regional One. One victim is in critical condition. The second victim is in non-critical condition.

Police say one person has been detained. No further information has been released.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.