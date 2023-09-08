MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who has been unconscious at the Regional One Health Medical Center for three weeks.

MPD has released a picture of the patient and a tattoo on his right upper chest that says “Perez.”

They say the man was found wandering in South Memphis and was brought to the hospital on Jefferson by a private vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was driven by a male Latino known only as “Edwin.”

If you recognize the man or have information that can help police, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.