MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for suspects after three people were shot in Hickory Hill.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Kirby Parkway around 2:26 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Kirby and Raines.

One victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. The condition of the other two victims is unknown.

Officers were told four masked individuals were seen firing shots from a White Infiniti SUV, possibly a QX50.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

A business and several vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

MPD said the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction through the neighboring area.

If you have any information, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.