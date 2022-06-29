MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police need your help finding a trio of thieves who stole an ATM machine from a Memphis liquor store.

Officers responded to the burglary on June 21 at Quality Liquor Store on Lamar Avenue at 5 a.m.

Police say the three suspects caused some damage to the business when they entered the store. The suspects stole an ATM machine with a large amount of money inside.

All three suspects fled the scene in a white Chevrolet pickup truck.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.