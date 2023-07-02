MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they are looking for three men who used a stolen car to break into a smoke shop early Thursday morning.

Around 3:57 a.m., officers responded to a burglary in the 4200 block of Summer Avenue, where they were told three men stole two Hyundai Elantras from a local dealership.

Less than an hour later, police say the suspects crashed one of the stolen cars into the LOL Smoke Shop and stole an undetermined amount of cash and merchandise.

The suspects fled the scene in the other stolen car.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Police released photos of the suspects Saturday afternoon. One of the suspects was seen wearing a black Cookie brand hoodie.