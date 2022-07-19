MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say broke into a Midtown restaurant and stole some food last week.

The burglary happened on July 11 at the Cafe Eclectic on McLean Boulevard.

Police say an unknown suspect broke into the restaurant through the drive-thru window.

A portion of the burglary was caught on surveillance video.

Police say the suspect fled the business on a small BMX-style bike.

Memphis Police is asking anyone with information to call Crump GIB at (901)-636-4793.