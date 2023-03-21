MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said they were able to recover a car stolen from a downtown hotel and make an arrest after the car thief showed up as they were preparing to tow away the vehicle.

Marterrius London, 20, was charged with theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000.

Monday night, a security guard at the Central Gardens Apartments spotted a 2021 Dodge Charger with an Alabama plate and a broken driver-side window he believed was stolen.

After he called the police, he put a boot on the vehicle.

When officers arrived, they ran the tag and discovered the charger had been stolen three hours earlier from the Westin garage in the 200 block of Second Street.

The Central Gardens security guard said while officers were waiting for a tow truck to arrive, London approached him and said, “How much will it be to have the boot removed from my car? Do y’all take cash or credit?”

Police said as soon as London realized what was happening, he tried to run away but was taken into custody.

In August, London was arrested after police said he was caught breaking into vehicles at the Springhill Suites and the Courtyard Hotel on New Brunswick. Officers said he was also driving a vehicle stolen from outside a home in Southaven, Mississippi.

London is being held on a $25,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charge Wednesday.