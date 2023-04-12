MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a teen involved in a hit-and-run crash in a stolen Kia Wednesday afternoon told them he was going “boppin” or stealing cars.

MPD said Byran Mason, 18, and Jayden Hunt, 18, were taken into custody after they ran from a crash at Perkins and Sam Cooper.

Police said the black 2017 Kia they were driving was reported stolen from an apartment complex in Northeast Memphis on Sunday.

Officers located Mason and Hunt at Summer and Bartlett and said Hunt admitted they were involved in the wreck. They said during a pat down of Hunt, they found a handgun stolen out of Las Cruces, New Mexico, in 2015.

Police said Mason had two flathead screwdrivers and a USB charging cord in his pockets. They said Mason waived his rights and admitted he was going “boppin,” a term used in reference to stealing cars.

Mason is charged with theft of property and possession of burglary tools. Hunt is charged with theft of property, theft of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

They are scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.