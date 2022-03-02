MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is facing several charges after police say he carjacked two people, shot a man, and crashed into an MPD squad car in February.

Police said Martavious Marr, 18, stole a man’s vehicle at a gas station at 680 North Bellevue on the night of Feb. 1.

The victim said he was in pajama pants and had left the keys in the ignition when Marr approached his 2009 Pontiac G6.

“Next thing I know, he’s got a gun and he’s screaming ‘Give me your keys. Give me your keys,'” he said. “I pointed towards my car saying ‘The cars unlocked. The doors unlocked.'”

Despite willing giving away his car, the victim said the suspect shot him in the back as he walked away.

“It came in at an angle you can see where it scratched the surface of my skin and kind of got stuck right here,” he said.

On Feb. 20, police located the Pontiac being occupied by a couple who said they bought the vehicle from Marr.

Investigators had encountered with Marr just days before when they received another auto theft call at a Midtown bar.

A man told police Marr stole his 2020 Dodge Journey as he was leaving the Pumping Station on Poplar on Feb. 13 around 3 a.m. The victim’s AirPods and a 9mm handgun were inside the Dodge when it was stolen.

Later that day, the victim was able to track his AirPods inside the Dodge that led investigators to a Mapco in Northeast Memphis.

When police made the scene, Marr reversed the Dodge into an MPD squad car and fled, according to court documents.

According to the affidavit, he caused 6,000 dollars’ worth of damage to the squad car.

Police located Marr on Feb. 17 with the stolen 9mm handgun on his waistband.

Just days after that, police located the first victim’s Pontiac. The woman inside identified Marr as the person who sold it to her.

“My experience might be exception but I still think in that situation.. you still just need to give them your stuff and hope for the best,” she said.

Marr was taken into custody where he admitted to his crimes.

He was charged with multiple crimes including carjacking, aggravated assault, vandalism.

On Tuesday, Marr was additionally charged with attempted murder, carjacking, and two counts of possessing a firearm to commit a felony for the robbery on Feb. 1.