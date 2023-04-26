MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly snuck into a University of Memphis student’s dorm, cut him with a knife and vandalized his car.

According to Memphis Police, Tuesday, Kaleb Steward lied to a UofM employee to gain access to the victim’s dorm room. Once inside, he waited for the victim to come.

When he arrived, Steward reportedly ambushed him with a knife. The victim was able to fight back but was ultimately cut on the left side of his face.

Records show that the disturbance caught the attention of others, which allowed the victim to get help.

Steward was taken into custody, where he admitted to the attack. He also revealed to police that he had slashed the victim’s tires and broken his car window in the UofM parking lot.

MPD says the cost to fix the window is $500. The cost to fix the tires is $300.

Kaleb Steward is being charged with Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Assault, two counts of Vandalism of $1,000 or less, filing a False Offense Report and Carrying a Weapon on School Property.