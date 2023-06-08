MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a teen shooting at a homemade target with an AR-15 and another gun hit a house full of kids in South Memphis Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gleason Avenue night after a woman reported someone had fired several shots at her home.

Aaliyah Jones said she and her two children and three sisters, all under thirteen, were in a front bedroom watching television when they heard the gunfire and ran toward the back of the house.

House hit by gunfire in the 1400 block of Gleason Avenue

“I didn’t know where it was coming from or anything. I just took off and got low and ran,” said Aaliyah. “I didn’t even know the house had been shot.”

When it was over, she said they discovered at least three bullets in the siding, one in the bedroom window, and a bullet on the front porch.

“We don’t know if there is a bullet in the room, but there is a bullet hole in my bedroom,” she said.

Police said they found the shooter one street over on Richmond. They said Teric Jones, 19, was standing next to a parked car with the trunk open and an AR rifle sticking out of it. They also found a 9mm handgun on the ground.

According to the affidavit, Teric told officers he didn’t know who owned the handgun, but the AR-15 belonged to his aunt, and he fired it at a makeshift target in front of a wooded area.

Teric told police he had no idea a house was on the other side. Aaliyah said unloading a gun on a city street is never okay.

The wooded area between Gleason and Richmond

“You are a city in a neighborhood where kids are. You have to be mindful of that, but they weren’t. It’s just like they were being reckless,” said Aaliyah. “My kids were in that room.”

Teric was charged with six counts of reckless endangerment. Several other males with Teric were not taken into custody.

Teric Jones

Neighbors who wish to remain anonymous tell WREG they hear gunfire in this neighborhood on a regular basis. They say they’ve basically become numb to it.

Jones says this hit way too close to home.

“It could have went way different than that,” Jones said. “We could have been dead in that house and they wouldn’t even know that we was dead. My husband would have came home with my oldest daughter and see us dead.”

Teric was released from jail on his own recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.