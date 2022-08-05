MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen has been charged after police say he tried to drag race with an undercover officer.

According to Memphis Police, officers were driving on South Perkins Road Thursday night when they saw a light blue Dodge Charger that fit the description of a vehicle that attempted to drag race an undercover unit on the same street.

The driver, 18-year-old Ladricus Pittman, was arrested during a traffic stop at Overton High School.

Officers also searched the car and found a black backpack with a gun, marijuana, and multiple debit and bank cards inside.

Police verified that the gun was stolen and the car was towed to the city lot.

Pittman was charged with drag racing, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, theft of property to wit firearm, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, and carrying a weapon on school property.