MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for suspects after a man was found dead in a vehicle at I-40 and Chelsea Avenue last month.

Police say officers found Courtney Brown Jr. unresponsive in a Jeep Grand Cherokee before 4:30 a.m. on March 26. Brown, who suffered from gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video released by MPD shows Brown’s car parked near South Main Street and Pontotoc Avenue. Around 4:13 a.m., police say he drove out of the area and was followed by multiple vehicles.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.