MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for four people who they say stole a car from an East Memphis restaurant Saturday evening.

The victim told police he discovered his Tesla was missing when he was leaving the Osaka restaurant on Poplar Avenue.

Investigators say a video shows four males driving a four-door black Infiniti and parking next to the Tesla before getting out of the car and approaching the Tesla. Both vehicles took off in an unknown direction.

The stolen car was found and recovered in the 1600 block of Cornelia Lane.

Police say the suspects are between the ages of 18 and 24 years old and the vehicle is possibly a black 2015 Infiniti Q40 possibly bearing Tennessee tag 7P4-8X3.

Photos provided by Memphis Police Department

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.