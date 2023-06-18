MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three female suspects are currently wanted after being accused of shoplifting $1,000 worth of kid clothes from Macy’s on Friday.

According to Memphis Police, around 3:42. p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting call at the Wolfchase Galleria where the suspects stole $1,000 worth of merchandise from the kid’s department.

(Courtesy of Memphis Police Department) (Courtesy of Memphis Police Department) (Courtesy of Memphis Police Department) Photos of three female suspects. (Courtesy of Memphis Police Department)

The three female suspects left the store without paying for the items, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.