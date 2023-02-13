MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men kidnapped a man at a convenience store and took his belongings from his home, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, on Feb. 8, officers responded to a kidnapping call at Save-A-Stop in Bethel Grove. Officers were told that the victim was inside the store when two men grabbed him.

The suspects held the victim and gunpoint and forced him into a gray four-door sedan, police say. They then made the victim tell them where he lived.

The men drove to the victim’s home, where they took a pair of his Nike shoes and a game system. They let the victim go and fled the scene, according to MPD.

MPD says no arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.