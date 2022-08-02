MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three people are behind bars after police say they used stolen credit cards to order guns online.

Police say on July 29, a man reported that someone used his credit card to buy five guns online. The victim was charged $2,597. Another victim also told police that someone used her credit card to buy a firearm online. She was charged $2,066.

The guns were to be picked up at Wilco Tactical in Arlington.

Police said Keveon Ware and Trya Hall, and Taraje Dorsey arrived at the store Monday to pick up the guns before officers took them into custody.

According to the affidavit, Dorsey told police he bought the firearms online with the credit card numbers he found in a purse and had Hall go to the gun store to conduct the actual purchase because he wasn’t 21 and couldn’t buy the weapons.

Police said Hall stated she had Ware go to the store with her while she conducted the transaction.

All three suspects were charged with unlawful use of a credit debit card $1,000 to $2,500 and criminal attempt theft of property $1,000 to $2,500.