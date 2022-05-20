MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two men are facing multiple charges after police say they burglarized a home in East Memphis Thursday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police, two men driving a white Ford Taurus backed into the driveway of a home in the 5300 block of Lyford Avenue, went inside, and stole various items.

The suspects drove past officers while on the scene. The officers were able to get the vehicle to stop on Hummingbird to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspects got out of the car and ran away.

The passenger, 34-year-old McKenzie Madison, was quickly taken into custody.

Investigators say the driver, 29-year-old Ronald Dandridge, circled back while officers were chasing him, got in an MPD squad car, and drove off.

However, the car was found in the 1000 block of Greer a short time later. Dandridge was found in the area of 3070 Hoskins Road.

Dandridge was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with aggravated burglary, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, evading arrest to wit: foot pursuit, evading arrest to wit: vehicle pursuit, and theft of property.

Madison was charged with aggravated burglary, evading arrest to wit: foot pursuit, and theft of property.