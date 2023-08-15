MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple suspects broke into a liquor store on Mount Moriah Road last Monday, according to Memphis Police Department.

On August 7 at 3:10 a.m., officers responded to the Wine Rack Liquors store regarding a burglary call. They were able to review the video footage of the incident at the business.

(Photo courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

Police say the video footage captured a gray sedan and a gray Infinity SUV pulling into the parking lot before multiple suspects got out of the cars.

They used chains attached to the bumper of a vehicle to pull the doors from the business, reports state.

The suspects took several cases of liquor before leaving the scene.

No arrests have been made yet, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.