MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for five men who walked into a convenience store, assaulted a customer, and stole his gun before robbing two people in the parking lot.

It happened Sunday at the A2Z Mart on Macon Road in Berclair.

Police say the victim was inside the store when two men walked in and one of them tried to grab a gun out of his pocket.

One surveillance video shows the victim trying to fight off both men before three more men ran into the store. Police say the five suspects took the gun from the man and went outside to rob two people who were waiting for the victim in the parking lot.

One of the victims said the suspects got away with the gun, around $1,500, and three iPhones.

“Right behind me a sliding door because its a minivan, so they just opened that and three of them hopped in the back and then the other two just opened my door and had guns pointed at us,” the victim told WREG.

Police say the suspects were last seen in a black SUV with a white roof, possibly a Jeep.

If you have any information about the assault and robbery, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.