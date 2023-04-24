MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man is on the run after a bank robbery in East Memphis Monday morning.

According to police, the robbery happened at First Horizon Bank in the 4600 block of Poplar Avenue around 11 a.m.

Police say the suspect did not show a weapon, but implied that he had one. They also said the amount of cash taken is undetermined.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his mid-20s wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about this robbery or the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.