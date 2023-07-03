MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for an armed robber who hit a store in Raleigh last month.

Surveillance video released by police shows the suspect entering the Dollar General at Raleigh LaGrange near Covington Pike on June 20 and pointing a long black firearm at the clerk.

Police say the suspect demanded money from the register, and the clerk complied. The video shows the suspect walking out of the store with the cash drawer.

The suspect was wearing a red cloth on his face but several shots from the store cameras show his eyes.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.