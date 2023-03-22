MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with shooting his girlfriend in the eye and shooting and killing a man the next day, Memphis Police say.

On March 19, officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Longcrest. Once on the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her right eye.

The woman stated she was talking to a male friend while sitting in a car when her boyfriend, Stuart Pinkham, approached them and said, “[Expletive], that’s my car!” He then fired one shot, police say.

Pinkham reportedly grabbed the victim from the vehicle by her hair. The person she was talking to told Pinkham to stop, and Pinkham pointed the gun at him.

Both the victim and the friend identified Pinkham as the suspect, court records show.

Stuart Pinkham was charged with Aggravated Assault, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

On March 20, officers responded to a shooting call in the 5000 block of Urbana Road. Officers found an unresponsive man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to MPD, the cousin of the victim told officers that he saw Stuart Pinkham shoot his cousin in the chest.

As the victim tried to run away, Pinkham reportedly fired several more shots, causing him to fall to the ground. The witness identified Pinkham in a lineup.

Stuart Pinkham was charged with two counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm/Commission of Felony.