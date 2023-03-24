MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man agreed to a boxing match but showed up and shot at people, killing one, Memphis Police say.

On March 20, officers responded to an accident call in south Memphis. They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Memphis Police took him to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead.

According to reports, people on the scene said one of the victims set up a fight using boxing gloves with [Donald] Khali Moss. When they arrived, Moss did not put on the gloves to fight. Instead, he pulled out a handgun and started shooting at the victims.

MPD says the victims fled the scene and crashed their car down the street from the shooting scene.

Donald K. Moss was picked out of a six-person lineup as the person responsible for the shooting.

Donald Moss is charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault and Second-Degree Murder. He is set to appear in court Friday.