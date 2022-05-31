MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police say a serial robber attempted to steal money from a Whitehaven gas station over the weekend.

Police say his most recent robbery happened at the Mapco on East Brooks Road before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Surveillance video shows a man busting out a rear window of the business and climbing through the window.

Police say the suspect then pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the business. When the suspect was unsuccessful, he went out the same window he entered. He was last seen running south from the business.

Investigators say the same suspect is responsible for multiple business robberies including Five Star Market on Old Austin Peay Highway, Dollar General on Thomas Street, Family Dollar on Jackson Avenue, and Exxon on Poplar.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.