MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say stole money from a grocery store in Cordova last month.

Police say on July 10, a man wearing a tan hat, blue shirt, and camo pants walked into the Kroger on Highway 64 and went to the self-checkout employee’s counter.

Surveillance video released by MPD shows the suspect taking money out of the cash drawer at the employee’s counter and putting it in his pants before leaving the store.

According to police, he is responsible for multiple thefts in the area.

The suspect is in his late 40s and left the scene in an older model black Cadillac Escalade.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.