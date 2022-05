MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person driving a stolen vehicle reportedly crashed on I-240 after a police pursuit.

The crash was reported at around 10 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Memphis Police, officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle on I-240. The suspect crashed the car on I-240 and South Parkway.

Memphis Police say no one was injured in the crash.

The suspect has been taken into custody, but police say no charges have been filed at this time.