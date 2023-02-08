MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department arrested a man who they say broke into someone’s home and bit them in the face Tuesday.

According to reports, officers responded to a disturbance call in the 4400 block of Beechmont around 2:30 a.m. Once there, the victim told police that Joshua Cox had broken into his home, assaulted him and bit him in the face.

The suspect told MPD that Cox had broke a window to enter his home. Officers arrested Cox on the scene and took him to the MED for injuries he’d gotten while breaking in.

Cox was charged and taken to 201 Poplar. He is set to appear in court on Wednesday, police say.