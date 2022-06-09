Suspect allegedly said victim wouldn't get out of car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is hospitalized after police say he was carjacked and shot in North Memphis.

This mother didn’t want to be identified for her safety but says her son is one of the most recent victims of violence in the city.

Memphis police say early Wednesday morning, her son was shot in his driveway on Maplewood Street during a carjacking.

“He had shot him I think they said four times, but he kept running,” the victim’s mother said.

Police say 27-year-old Glenn Miller is responsible.

The victim’s mother says a neighbor heard the commotion and went outside to help. Her son was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect got away in the victim’s car.

“I understand how mothers and neighborhoods feel you know when this type of thing happens, but it hurts,” she said.

Memphis Police say just minutes before Miller came to this street, he carjacked another man at a gas station less to a mile away.

Police say Miller forced that victim to take him to another location and then he kicked the man out of the car unharmed.

Miller was arrested later that morning. Court documents say he confessed to both carjackings and said he shot one of the victims because they wouldn’t get out of the car.

He faces several charges, including attempted murder, carjacking, and aggravated robbery.

As for this mother, she says she’s just happy her son is alive.

“He’s doing better,” she said. “He has a trachea in his throat. The doctors are doing all they can, and the Lord will do the rest.”

Miller is being held on a $1 million bond.