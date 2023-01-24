MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Berclair teen is still rattled after two men held him at gunpoint inside his own home on Saturday, and it all stemmed from an argument over a missing cell phone.

The 16-year-old, who wishes to remain anonymous, was faced with a fear he never could have seen coming.

“I didn’t feel like it was real. I didn’t feel anything, I was just freaking out,” he said.

According to court documents, the victim was babysitting his two-year-old niece at his home on Stratford Road when two men came to the door saying they lost their phone and insisted it was pinging to this home.

The teen told WREG he did not have the phone and had never seen these men before.

“First, I opened the wood door but locked the glass door, but they kept telling me to give them their phone back but I didn’t have their phone,” he recalled. “So they were like, ‘I’m going to call the police on you because you don’t want to give me my phone back.’ And I was like, ‘yeah right, you should do that because that’s best for us because I don’t have your phone.'”

The teen said the men finally left and he called the police himself.

“I was freaking out because I was scared,” he said.

After the victim called the police, he said the suspects came back, pounded on the back door, and even smashed through one of the windows. He said they demanded to get inside and pulled out a gun.

“The guy came with a pistol and he pointed it at my face and he grabbed my neck and he kept telling me to open my mouth because he was going to put the gun in my mouth,” the teen said.

According to court documents, one of the suspects said “Give me my phone, or I’m going to do something crazy.”

But the teen called the police minutes before and the sound of the siren likely saved his life. The police pulled up and took both intruders, identified as Derrick Johnson and Martez Johnson, into custody.

Both men are facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, and aggravated kidnapping.

“We’re still scared about what happened. I don’t know what we’re going to do now because we’re still scared,” the teen said.

The teen is fine but he may bare the emotional scares of that day for some time. He said the most important thing to him is that his niece is okay, and hopefully, she won’t have lasting memories of the incident.