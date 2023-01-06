Video Footage via Memphis Police Department Facebook page

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a man who shot and killed another man at the County Line Store in Oakhaven.

On Monday, November 7, 2022, Ridgeway Station officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Tchulahoma.

Officers arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive man lying in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by Memphis Fire Department.

Video surveillance from inside the store shows an unknown male wearing a white t-shirt and gray jogging pants pulling out a gun from his waistband and shooting the victim multiple times at close range.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.