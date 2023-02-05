MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers were shot at on Sunday, but no officers were harmed.

MPD officers said that the officers were fired upon near Mt. Moriah and Emerald. One squad car was damaged, but no officers were injured.

Multiple units gave chase, but they said they lost the suspects near Germantown Road and Wolf River.

The suspects are described as driving a silver Nissan with no back window or tags. In addition, the rear passenger window was covered with a green towel. MPD said the suspects were shooting out of the back window.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.