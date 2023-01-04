MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police says they solved 67 percent of the homicides from last year, but that still leaves many families desperate for justice.

The numbing pain Dominique Golliday is experiencing is a heartache hundreds of Memphis families experience yearly.

“I miss him. I miss him,” she said. “He was my everything. I loved him a lot.”

Alandus Turner, the 25-year-old father of her son and unborn baby, was gunned down while at the scene of another murder days before Christmas. So far, no arrests have been made.

“His son ask about him every morning. I just can’t tell him at this time and point because every time he ask about him I break down. It’s hard,” Golliday said.

It’s a pain Major Webb Kirkdoffer with the Memphis Police Department’s Homicide Bureau knows all too well.

“It’s tough. It’s tough working with the families of the victims. Even if the case is solved, their loved one is still deceased and they are not coming back,” Kirkdoffer said.

There were 302 homicides in 2022 compared to a record-breaking 346 homicides in 2021.

Kirkdoffer said 67 percent of last year’s homicides were solved.

“That’s still 33 percent of our cases that didn’t get solved, so that’s a good portion of families that haven’t received justice,” he said.

We asked him what he has to say to those families that are growing frustrated with not having justice or getting frustrated with the detectives working their cases.

“I just ask that they stay strong, have patience. We always welcome them to be a part of this case,” Kirkdoffer said. “Don’t give up hope. We’re not going to stop investigating these cases. We’re always looking for the last piece of the puzzle.”

In Turner’s case, Golliday is holding out hope. The final clue for justice is around the corner.

“I want them to find his killer. I want them to find this person that did it to him,” she said.

As always, the major says if you see something say something. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.