MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested for shooting one person after a woman facilitated a hit out at a North Memphis apartment complex, police said.

Memphis police say on April 21 a man was shot at an apartment complex on Decatur Street and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say 29-year-old Tierra Thomas, and her 25-year-old brother, Tony Thomas are responsible for the crime. Court documents state that Tierra Thomas accused her maintenance man of stealing from her while working inside her apartment.

On the day of the shooting, police say the maintenance man was standing outside with another tenant when Tierra Thomas and Tony Thomas approached them.

Tierra Thomas

Police say Tony Thomas asked Tierra “Is that him?” to which she responded “Yes.”

MPD says the man fired shots at both men, critically injuring the tenant.

The maintenance man was not hit.

Memphis police say several of those bullets landed in a nearby apartment. Inside was a woman with her four children. Thankfully, police say none of them were injured.

Tierra Thomas was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and seven counts of aggravated assault.

Tony Thomas is facing two counts of attempted first degree murder and seven counts of aggravated assault.