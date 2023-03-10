MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Five people were taken into custody after police said they were caught stealing meat and other items from the Walmart on Winchester late Thursday night.

Police said they also found meats from other stores inside their car.

Lashonda Malone, James Johnson, Carissa Cash, and Mykel Boyce are accused of taking around $200.00 worth of items from the Walmart in Southeast Memphis and being charged with theft of merchandise.

James Johnson, Lashonda Malone, Carissa Cash, and Mykel Boyce

A witness told police he saw Johnson, Malone, and another woman concealing merchandise, mainly meat, inside their pants.

Officers said they followed the trio to a Chevy Malibu in the parking lot and saw the vehicle was filled with meat from the business. Police said the Malibu also contained meats from different stores that could not be identified.

Walmart on Winchester in Southeast Memphis

Police said they arrested two more shoplifters, Boyce and Cash while handling the scene. They said the pair were seen placing items from the Walmart inside a black duffle bag with the intent to steal them.

Police said Malone and Johnson have a history of shoplifting. So far, the other woman with them has not been charged with anything.

The four arrested are scheduled to go before a judge on Monday.