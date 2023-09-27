MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens were injured after shooting and crash Wednesday afternoon near Whitehaven High School on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Two people, ages 17 and 18, were hurt when their car crashed through a brick wall around 2:45. Police say they hit the wall after they were shot at by a person in a green vehicle.

Memphis Police said preliminary information indicates multiple shots were fired at a white vehicle before it crashed into a brick wall south of McClure Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard.

One person was grazed by a bullet and a juvenile passenger was injured in the crash. Both victims were transported to Regional One and are listed as non-critical.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools says Whitehaven Elementary and Whitehaven High are on a precautionary lockdown while police investigate the incident.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.