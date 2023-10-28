MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s Halloween weekend, which means people are getting ready to take their kids trick-or-treating, however, Memphis Police want people to keep safety at the forefront.

Dozens of kids filled the Memphis Police Tillman Precinct for the department’s Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday.

Major Albert Bonner says if you plan on taking your kids Trick-or-Treating, make sure you keep them in your sight at all times and avoid large crowds where you can easily get separated.

“Watch your surroundings. Make sure you go to a house that’s well lit,” said Major Bonner.

He encourages parents to always inspect their children’s candy and throw out any pieces that have any signs of tampering.

Major Bonner says those welcoming trick-or-treaters also need to be aware of anyone who may be wanting to cause trouble.

“A lot of times, older kids will come, and they’ll have masks on. That could lead to problems,” He said.

He says you should keep your home well-lit, and once you’re done passing out candy, turn off your lights as a signal to trick-or-treaters that the shop is closed.

“If you can do that, then we can have a good and enjoyable Halloween,” said Major Bonner.

Below is a list of safety tips from the National Safety Council:

Make sure all costumes, wigs, and accessories are fire-resistant

If children are allowed out after dark, fasten reflective tape to their costumes and bags, or give them glow sticks

Teach your children never to enter a stranger’s home or car

Agree on a specific time children should return home