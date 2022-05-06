MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man wanted on sex trafficking charges fled from police and crashed his vehicle in the airport area.

Police say officers spotted Antonia Grayer driving without his belt at Lamar Avenue and American Way Thursday. Officers reportedly tried to pull Grayer over, but Grayer sped away.

Memphis Police say Grayer, 45, was driving 80 mph in a 45-mph zone. He was also driving on the wrong side of the street.

Memphis Police say Grayer crashed through a fence and struck a trailer at Tchulahoma Road and Knight Arnold Road before getting out of the car and running away. An officer was able to capture him.

According to police, officers discovered Grayer had an active warrant out for two counts of trafficking for sexual servitude. The warrant was issued in December of 2021.

Memphis Police say officers searched Grayer’s car and found a gun under the driver seat, as well as two cell phones that belonged to Grayer. Officers searched his truck and found several containers with marijuana inside.

Grayer is now facing several more charges, including evading arrest, reckless driving and driving without a license or insurance. He is also facing drug and weapon possession charges.